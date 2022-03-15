Fremont woman sentenced to probation for felony animal cruelty

A Fremont woman has been sentenced to 18 months' probation after pleading no contest to felony animal cruelty.

Janelle C. Winners, 24, had faced up to three years in prison and could have been banned from owning another pet for 15 years. Dodge County District Judge Geoffrey Hall did not restrict her ownership of pets in his sentencing order.

Fremont Police Officer Kelli Brown rescued a young Lab mix named Maya from Winners' home on Sept. 11 after receiving a complaint about a dog in poor condition. Brown said the dog was "a bag of bones" when carried from the apartment, where she had been left in a dog kennel for weeks.

It was the worst case of animal abuse Brown said she had ever seen in a long career that includes not only the police department but also 18 years with the Nebraska Humane Society. Instead of having Maya euthanized because she was in such poor health, Brown and her supervisors decided to try to save her.

Only a year old, Maya had been locked in her kennel and rarely fed, Brown said. Brown rushed the dog to Urgent Pet Care in Omaha. After 10 days at the urgent care clinic, the Nebraska Humane Society stepped up to provide further care.

Six months later, Maya has been adopted and is enjoying her new home.

“She’s honestly one of the happiest dogs I’ve ever met,” said Emily Cheloha, a veterinary assistant who adopted Maya. “You would never guess she came from where she did. She’s loving life and just the happiest dog ever.”

