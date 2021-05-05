From World-Herald archives: Deputy says Iranian student 'died elsewhere'

There is a question about where the killing occurred, and agents want to know if Miss Dehghanpour was alive when she crossed from Nebraska to Iowa and whether she went willingly or was forced to leave Nebraska, Hawkins said.

The FBI does not normally investigate deaths of foreign citizens in the United States unless there is a suspected violation of federal law, or if the U.S. State Department has classified a person as an invited guest, Hawkins said. Miss Dehghanpour was not believed to be in the United States under that status, he said.

Troge confirmed that authorities found blood on the bridge near where the body was found, but that the amount of blood was far less than the wounds would have caused.

He said it appeared that the woman probably bled to death, but that she was dead before being placed at the bridge.

The possibility of sexual abuse would be determined by the final autopsy report, Troge said.

He also said there were no indications that the woman had been bound or gagged.

Miss Dehghanpour's roommate said Tuesday she telephoned the slain woman's brother and sister in England Monday, and they were to telephone Miss Dehghanpour's parents in Tehran, Iran.