A man who fled Nebraska in 2017 after he was charged in the rape of a minor in Omaha was taken into custody last week by the U.S. Marshals Service in Houston, according to jail records.
Gabino Vargas-Perez, a 26-year-old immigrant from Guatemala, has been held in Montgomery County Jail since Feb. 16 and will be extradited to Omaha.
Douglas County prosecutors charged Vargas-Perez with suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 2017 for the rape of a 14-year-old,
the World-Herald previously reported.
After Vargas-Perez's bail was set at $50,000, someone posted the necessary 10% — $5,000 — cash bail on his behalf and he left jail on Feb. 21, 2017. He then skipped bail and did not show up for a March 13, 2017, preliminary hearing, reports stated.
At the time he was charged, Vargas-Perez was a 20-year-old former Central High School student and was living in Omaha.
The 14-year-old girl told police that she met Vargas-Perez in the fall of 2016 and that he told her he was 16, according to previous reporting. Vargas-Perez asked her to come home with him to meet his family, took her upstairs and raped her, she told police.
Under Nebraska state law, it is illegal for anyone 19 or older to have sex with anyone under the age of 16.
