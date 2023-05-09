A fundraiser has been started to help with the funeral expenses of a security guard who was fatally shot Sunday in Omaha's downtown Capitol District.

Gom Gout, 23, of Omaha, was shot while trying to break up a fight outside a bar near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, according to his brother, Shol Gout.

A 24-year-old Omaha woman, Keloni Jones, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The shooting took place shortly after 1 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit. Gout was found by police outside 1011 Capitol Ave. and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In a GoFundMe post on social media, Shol Gout said his brother was "a kind and loving person to his family, friends, and everyone he interacted with." Nearly $8,200 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.

"He was working as a security guard when an altercation broke out. Despite his efforts to de-escalate the situation and ensure everyone's safety, he got caught in the crossfire," Shol Gout said. "Unfortunately, Gom's sudden death has left us unprepared for the funeral costs. We want to express our gratitude for any support you can provide. Please keep us and all those who loved him in your prayers."