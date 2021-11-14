Girl accused of assaulting postal carrier, Douglas County deputy

A girl has been detained on suspicion of assaulting a Douglas County sheriff's deputy and a local postal carrier.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the assault took place about 2 p.m. Saturday at Uta Halee Academy, a residential treatment facility at 10625 Calhoun Road.

Law enforcement was called to the facility on a report of a girl trying to stab people.

When the deputy tried to detain her, she refused his commands and threw white powder, believed to be salt, and a glass jar at him. The jar hit the deputy in the forehead, splitting the skin, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was able to take the girl to the ground, at which point another deputy and Omaha police officers arrived.

The deputy was treated for the cut.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the girl had earlier tried to stab the postal carrier. The carrier, who was wearing a thick coat, was not seriously injured.

The girl was booked on suspicion of several charges relating to the alleged assaults.

Because of her age, her name was not released, according to the Sheriff's Office.

