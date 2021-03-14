 Skip to main content
GoFundMe set up for Omaha police officer shot at Westroads
GoFundMe set up for Omaha police officer shot at Westroads

Omaha police climb the stairs to a parking garage outside of J.C. Penney after Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot at Westroads Mall on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A fund has been set up for Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck, who was wounded Friday in a shooting at Westroads Mall.

Wittstruck was shot in the face and head. He was in stable condition and recovering, police said over the weekend.

Jeffrey Wittstruck

Jeffrey Wittstruck

The GoFundMe account set up by Trevor Benson had raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday evening. The money will go to Wittstruck's family for medical and other expenses.

The family expressed its appreciation on the webpage:

"We are incredibly blessed by such an amazing and supportive community!" Kelsey Wittstruck posted. "Thank you all for blessing us during this challenging time. Jeff is in good spirits as he rests and heals up in the hospital. We are grateful to God for watching over him. Thank you again."

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

