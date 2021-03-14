GoFundMe set up for Omaha police officer shot at Westroads

A fund has been set up for Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck, who was wounded Friday in a shooting at Westroads Mall.

Wittstruck was shot in the face and head. He was in stable condition and recovering, police said over the weekend.

The GoFundMe account set up by Trevor Benson had raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday evening. The money will go to Wittstruck's family for medical and other expenses.

The family expressed its appreciation on the webpage:

"We are incredibly blessed by such an amazing and supportive community!" Kelsey Wittstruck posted. "Thank you all for blessing us during this challenging time. Jeff is in good spirits as he rests and heals up in the hospital. We are grateful to God for watching over him. Thank you again."