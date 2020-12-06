Government doesn't do its job, victims sue, Nebraska courts let government off hook

Prison officials double-bunk a cell, pairing a soon-to-be-released, talkative and sometimes-annoying inmate with a temperamental convicted killer, despite warnings against it.
Five days later, the convicted killer throws an arm under the neck of his new cellmate and chokes him to death.
Omaha police decline to arrest an Omaha man on any of seven possible crimes he committed, some of them against his girlfriend, on a weekend in December 2015. Instead, officers drive him away from his panicked girlfriend and drop him off at a gas station just a mile from her northwest Omaha townhome.
Five hours later, the man returns, kills the girlfriend and her toddler daughter and wounds three other women.
In both cases, loved ones filed wrongful-death lawsuits against the government — the State of Nebraska or the City of Omaha — for failing to protect their loved ones.
In both cases, the claims were thrown out before a trial could even be held. The reason: The Nebraska Supreme Court reversed its own precedent from 13 years ago and declared that, under state law, no one can collect from the government in cases where a third party assaults a victim. No matter what the government did — or didn’t — do.
Now, Nebraska state senators are contemplating a change to state law that would allow such lawsuits to survive “sovereign immunity” challenges, especially in egregious cases where citizens suffered because a governmental entity didn’t do its job.
“Money is never going to make up for the loss of a loved one,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha. “But one way you ensure government is responsive is by holding them accountable in court. Under the current state of the law, there’s no punishment for incompetent behavior.”
Judges unceremoniously tossed the cases under the long-held common-law concept of sovereign immunity. In England, sovereign immunity meant no one could sue the king.
U.S. and state governments allow some lawsuits, but such claims must follow the provisions of a law that spells out when citizens can sue the government and when they can’t.
In the most recent case, the Nebraska Supreme Court in September ruled that victims cannot collect when a third party commits an assault. The fault in those cases, the court said, is only that of the third party.
That reversed the court’s own 2007 ruling from a case in which a father sued the Omaha Public Schools after his 15-year-old daughter said she was sexually assaulted in a girl’s restroom at Omaha Burke High School.
At the time of the 2007 ruling, a unanimous high court — which included three of the current seven members of the court — found that the alleged victim’s lawsuit was “not based upon the assault itself” but on allegations that Burke and OPS officials failed to act on previous violent behavior by the alleged assailant.
“The claim therefore does not arise from an assault, but, rather, from an alleged ... failure to protect a student from a foreseeable act of violence,” the court wrote. Such a lawsuit is not barred by sovereign immunity, the high court ruled in 2007.
Now, all but one of those three judges — joined by three of their new colleagues — reversed themselves, saying they were going to abide by a strict interpretation of the law’s language.
In a 5-1 decision — with Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman dissenting and another judge abstaining — the high court ruled that the strict wording of any claim “arising out of an assault” prevents families from collecting when a third party victimizes someone. No matter whether the government did its job or not.
Former State Sen. Tom White, an Omaha attorney, said he was dumbfounded by the Supreme Court’s decision. White represented the family of the Omaha woman and her daughter who were killed by the woman’s enraged boyfriend after Omaha police failed to act. Their lawsuit against the city also was tossed after the Supreme Court’s decision came out this fall.
“It makes no sense,” White said. “If you’re the government, you shouldn’t be let off the hook because some guy did a criminal act. We know the assailant is a bad guy, we know he’s a dirtbag — that isn’t the issue.
“The issue is the government has to perform their duties in a nonnegligent manner.”
Now, two state senators — Wayne and Sen. Steve Lathrop, chairman of the Judiciary Committee — are leading a charge to change state law to allow for lawsuits in cases of egregious government failures. Both Lathrop and Wayne said they expect a bill to be introduced this coming session.
The state’s high court issued its change-of-heart ruling in one of the more tragic, and perhaps predictable, cases to come out of Nebraska’s overcrowded prison system. In 2017, officials at the Tecumseh State Prison decided to pair certain inmates in cells, a process known as double bunking.
In turn, corrections officials placed a 22-year-old man on the cusp of parole in a theft case, Terry Berry, in a cell with Patrick Schroeder, who is in prison for life for first-degree murder. Berry was known for his nonstop talkative nature and occasional bursts of anger. Schroeder was known for his temper.
Not only did a corrections official think it was a bad idea, but Schroeder did as well. When told 15 minutes before he was to move to Berry’s cell, Schroeder warned corrections officials it wouldn’t work. Officials put the two together anyway.
Five days later, Schroeder and Berry were watching a mixed martial arts fight on TV when Schroeder told Berry to slide a chair in front of him so he could demonstrate a move. He then used a “death grip chokehold” and a towel to render Berry lifeless. The 22-year-old’s death prompted his aunt, Telena Moser, to file a lawsuit.
The case wound its way through court. Moser’s attorney, Tom Monaghan, argued that it was remarkably similar to the Burke High case — the issue was not the assault but the government action or inaction that led to the assault.
Monaghan said the court reversing its decision in the Burke case would “result in ridiculous outcomes.” He noted that Berry and Schroeder were “two clearly incompatible inmates.”
The state had a “constitutional duty to keep (Berry) reasonably safe from assault from Schroeder,” Monaghan said.
For its part, the high court said its decision was based on the strict interpretation of state law that immunized the government from being responsible for damages “arising out of an assault.” Because Berry was the victim of a brutal assault, the high court said, it could not allow Berry’s relatives to recover damages against the state prison system.
The high court’s ruling included a rare finding: They said they got it wrong in 2007.
“Our decision in (the Burke High case) was inconsistent with the approach we have taken in other cases,” the court wrote. “That decision was wrong, and as such, we overrule it.”
The judges then essentially challenged the Nebraska Legislature to fix the wording of the law if lawmakers don’t like it.
“Of course, the assault (of Berry) ... was horrific,” the high court wrote. “The Legislature may wish to revisit the State’s sovereign immunity in cases such as (this) one. ... But it is clear that it is the province of the Legislature, and not of this court, to make such policy judgments.”
Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, said the court’s ruling was correct. “The recourse for someone injured by a third party is to file suit against the third party,” Gage said.
“Patrick Schroeder murdered Terry Berry and has been convicted for his crimes,” she said. “If the Legislature wishes to make the taxpayers liable for the violent acts of third parties, they can draft the law accordingly. The attorney general does not believe Nebraska taxpayers should be liable for the violent acts of third parties.”
But Lathrop, Wayne and White suggest that fault doesn’t just lie with the assailant. Put one way: If a zookeeper places a lion with a sheep and the lion kills the sheep, is it solely the lion’s fault that the sheep lost its life? Or is the zoo to blame as well?
Put another way: What if a school district hires a pedophile and that pedophile assaults children on a playground?
Under the court’s current interpretation, the pedophile who committed the assault would be the only defendant who could be held responsible. Not the school district that hired the pedophile.
Lathrop said the duty to protect people from undue injury is “everywhere else in the law” — and applies to anyone from product inventors to car manufacturers to building owners. Government should be no different, he argued.
“If you’re an adult at a school, you have a duty to keep students safe,” Lathrop said. “Under this decision, a school district could hire a pedophile, that pedophile could assault children and there would be no liability.
“Basically, this has immunized any school district from their duty to protect a child from an assault. That, to me, is very problematic, and it has far-reaching implications.”
The implications already are being felt. As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, the relatives of Destacia Straughn, and her daughter, Kenacia Amerson-Straughn, are out of luck. Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling, Judge Russell Bowie this fall dismissed their lawsuit against the city.
The dismissal came even after attorneys established that Omaha police failed to do enough to protect Destacia, 23, and 2-year-old Kenacia on the night they were killed.
In the 30 hours leading up to that Sunday night, Dec. 5, 2015, at least five callers had dialed 911 in connection with seven possible charges against Dontevous Loyd. Among them: Loyd had stolen liquor from a liquor store. He had driven drunk. He stole Straughn’s car and wouldn’t return it. And the most serious accusation: a neighbor had peered into Straughn’s townhome to see Loyd with Straughn in a headlock and his foot pinning her daughter’s hand.
When Loyd emerged, the neighbor pointed a rifle at him and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. Despite arriving to that scene, the two Omaha police officers never interviewed the neighbor. And the officers didn’t cart Loyd to jail, though the neighbor had been an independent witness to domestic assault. An officer instead drove Loyd to a gas station a mile away and dropped him off.
Five hours later, Loyd stormed Straughn’s apartment, screamed “No survivors” and opened fire. He killed Straughn and 2-year-old Kenacia and shot and seriously injured three other women.
After an internal investigation, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer suspended Officers John Dlouhy and Robert Myers without pay — one for seven days and the other for three. The internal investigation found that the two officers should have talked to the neighbor and, in keeping with the department’s no-tolerance policy on domestic violence, should have taken Loyd to jail for assaulting Straughn.
“They did not follow the investigation through from start to finish,” Schmaderer said in a deposition.
That fact makes the dismissal of the wrongful-death lawsuit even more devastating to Destacia and Kenacia’s loved ones.
“It’s been brutal for them,” White said. “The police knew he was dangerous, they had him in handcuffs in the back of a cruiser, and they let him go.
“What happened next was 100% predictable.”
As was the assault on Berry. Reached last week, Moser, Berry’s aunt, said a fix to the law “would be fabulous.” She told a reporter that she feels like her nephew was treated as if he were disposable — first in prison, then in the courts.
“It’s like it’s all over, he’s forgotten, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” she said.
Her voice drifted off. She politely declined any additional questions, weeping quietly.
