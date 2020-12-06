Government doesn't do its job, victims sue, Nebraska courts let government off hook

Lathrop said the duty to protect people from undue injury is “everywhere else in the law” — and applies to anyone from product inventors to car manufacturers to building owners. Government should be no different, he argued.

“If you’re an adult at a school, you have a duty to keep students safe,” Lathrop said. “Under this decision, a school district could hire a pedophile, that pedophile could assault children and there would be no liability.

“Basically, this has immunized any school district from their duty to protect a child from an assault. That, to me, is very problematic, and it has far-reaching implications.”

The implications already are being felt. As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, the relatives of Destacia Straughn, and her daughter, Kenacia Amerson-Straughn, are out of luck. Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling, Judge Russell Bowie this fall dismissed their lawsuit against the city.

The dismissal came even after attorneys established that Omaha police failed to do enough to protect Destacia, 23, and 2-year-old Kenacia on the night they were killed.