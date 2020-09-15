Grand jury charges white bar owner with manslaughter in shooting death of Black Omahan

Jake Gardner, a former Marine, had written on Facebook the weekend of May 30 that he was going to “pull military-style firewatch” at his bars.

As he, his father and a bouncer sat inside the bar that Saturday night, they said they thought someone had shot out their windows.

No one had. Instead, surveillance images showed Scurlock and Randall with objects in their hands as they faced the front of Gardner’s bars, 15 minutes before the fateful encounter.

Video from the scene showed a tall man whom authorities have identified as Randall hurling a signpost at the windows. Randall has denied that he is the man in the images.

Authorities have told The World-Herald that Gardner and his father did not know who they were looking for when they emerged from the bar. Soon after, however, David Gardner began pushing a woman who was walking near the bar. Seeing this, Randall sprinted a half block and shoved David Gardner to the ground.

That prompted Jake Gardner to rush to his father and look for the man who had pushed him down.

Scurlock used his left hand to shove a man next to Jake Gardner.