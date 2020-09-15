Grand jury charges white bar owner with manslaughter in shooting death of Black Omahan

A grand jury on Tuesday charged a 38-year-old white bar owner with manslaughter and three other felonies in connection with the May 30 death of a 22-year-old Black Omahan during protests in downtown Omaha.
Grand jurors, who met for four days and deliberated this week, charged Jake Gardner with manslaughter, defined as the killing of another during a sudden quarrel. The former owner of The Hive and Gatsby bars also faces charges of attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. If convicted of all four counts, he could face up to 95 years in prison.
The indictment was a seismic shift from 107 days ago, when Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine declined to file charges against Gardner. After reviewing witness statements and video evidence, Kleine said that Gardner had fired at James Scurlock in self-defense after Scurlock jumped on him.
Special Prosecutor Fred Franklin said he told grand jurors that he initially had expected to come to the same conclusion as Kleine had. However, the police investigation, which continued after Kleine's announcement, revealed evidence of Gardner's intent.
“I can tell you that there is evidence that undermines that,” Franklin said. “Again, that evidence comes primarily from Jake Gardner himself.”
Grand jurors had access to messages on Gardner's phone and video from inside his bar. Add in Gardner's interactions with others that night, Franklin said, and the combined evidence could "be reasonably construed as an intent to use a firearm for purposes of killing someone."
Kleine said after the decision was announced that he had petitioned for the grand jury himself. "I thought it was appropriate at the time to do so," he said. "I was not afraid of anyone reviewing the decision we made.”
Decisions in such cases are not easy, Kleine said, adding that he is appreciative of all the work put in the case.
The paths of Gardner and Scurlock converged when Gardner and his father, David Gardner, emerged from two bars Gardner owned. After glass shattered, Gardner and his father thought that someone had shot out the windows.
Though the streets were filled with police, citizens and chaos that night, videos showed the confrontation boiled down to four people: Scurlock and his friend, Tucker Randall; and Gardner and his 69-year-old father.
The chaos included David Gardner pushing a young woman and Tucker Randall shoving David Gardner to the ground. Then Scurlock shoved a bystander next to Gardner. Then Jake Gardner flashed his gun. Then a struggle broke out in which Gardner said he fired two shots that he called warning shots. Then Scurlock got Gardner in a chokehold. Finally, Gardner fired over his shoulder, killing Scurlock in what he said was self-defense.
City officials and downtown businesses had braced for reaction to the grand jury decision. Officials had placed orange barricades, full of water and sand, to prevent anyone from driving across any openings in the sidewalks to the Douglas County Courthouse. Omaha police and Douglas County sheriff’s deputies patrolled outside the courthouse, both in plainclothes and in cruisers.
The Omaha Police Department decided last week to order officers to work an “Alpha Bravo” schedule starting Monday, The World-Herald learned. That means officers work 12-hour shifts instead of the normal eight hours and do not have days off, including vacation or sick days.
The department last worked the “Alpha Bravo” shift from May 31 to June 7, which accounted for most of the $2.5 million in overtime pay and benefits paid during 10 days of protests from May 29 to June 7. Before that, the extremely rare shift change hadn’t been ordered in at least the last 26 years.
Lt. Sherie Thomas, a spokeswoman for the department, declined on Monday to confirm the shift change, saying it “is considered operational and tactical in nature.”
The climate around the grand jury, on the other hand, was emotional. Justin Wayne, an attorney for Scurlock’s family, called the wait for the grand jury’s word “draining.”
“Long day,” Wayne wrote on his Facebook page Monday. “Hope and have faith tomorrow will be better.”
Tuesday evening, Wayne said it's not a time for celebration.
"It was their brother, his son, that lost his life," he said. "It's also kind of a disappointment, a reminder, that it was a tale of two cities."
If you're Black growing up in Omaha, Wayne said, you don't get the benefit of the doubt.
"While this family is thankful," he said, "this family is also frustrated that it took this process to occur."
Wayne called Kleine's decision not to charge Gardner "a rush to judgment."
That decision prompted outrage from protesters and Scurlock supporters who suggested that Scurlock was trying to subdue an active shooter. They castigated the conclusions made by Kleine and his chief deputy, Brenda Beadle. What that outrage sometimes failed to account for: the prosecutors had to make an initial decision on whether to charge Gardner in Scurlock’s death because Omaha police typically can detain people for only 48 to 72 hours.
After reviewing the videos and witness statements and consulting with Omaha police homicide detectives, Kleine and Beadle concluded that Gardner acted in self-defense.
Amid outcry two days later, Kleine relented and said he would allow a grand jury to review the case. The veteran prosecutor — who has been an attorney for four decades — said he stood by his decision but wasn’t afraid to have others review it.
The grand jury of 16 jurors and three alternates was left to sort out a melee that stemmed from protests in Omaha over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
After Omaha law enforcement booted protesters out of the area surrounding 72nd and Dodge Streets that night, the protesters headed downtown.
Jake Gardner, a former Marine, had written on Facebook the weekend of May 30 that he was going to “pull military-style firewatch” at his bars.
As he, his father and a bouncer sat inside the bar that Saturday night, they said they thought someone had shot out their windows.
No one had. Instead, surveillance images showed Scurlock and Randall with objects in their hands as they faced the front of Gardner’s bars, 15 minutes before the fateful encounter.
Video from the scene showed a tall man whom authorities have identified as Randall hurling a signpost at the windows. Randall has denied that he is the man in the images.
Authorities have told The World-Herald that Gardner and his father did not know who they were looking for when they emerged from the bar. Soon after, however, David Gardner began pushing a woman who was walking near the bar. Seeing this, Randall sprinted a half block and shoved David Gardner to the ground.
That prompted Jake Gardner to rush to his father and look for the man who had pushed him down.
Scurlock used his left hand to shove a man next to Jake Gardner.
Walking backward, Gardner flashed a gun in his waistband, briefly holding it down by his side. When he returned it to his waistband, a woman tackled him from behind. Randall said he had returned to the scene and was two feet away when Gardner, on his back in the street, fired what he called two warning shots. That caused both the woman and Randall to run off.
Three seconds later, as Gardner was rising from his knee, Scurlock jumped on his back and threw an arm around Gardner’s front. Gardner told police that Scurlock had him in a chokehold.
Both Gardner and his father repeatedly yelled at Scurlock to “Get off me” or “Get off him.” Eighteen seconds after Scurlock jumped on his back, Gardner switched the gun to his left hand and fired over his shoulder, killing Scurlock.
Omahans remember James Scurlock one month after his death
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Scurlock Vigil
Don Kleine Protest
Don Kleine Protest
Don Kleine Protest
Don Kleine Protest
Don Kleine Protest
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275,
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.