Grand jury to review shooting death of James Scurlock next week

A grand jury will convene next week to begin investigating whether charges will be filed against a white bar owner in the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, a Black Omahan, after a protest May 30.

Under the guidance of special prosecutor Fred Franklin III, the grand jurors will ask questions, review evidence and determine whether Jake Gardner, 38, should face charges in Scurlock's death. Gardner claims he fired in self-defense because Scurlock had him in a headlock or chokehold.

The confrontation occurred during the second night of protests in Omaha over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis-area resident. Floyd died after former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about 8 minutes.

Scurlock’s death — and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s decision to not charge Gardner — sparked demonstrations in Omaha. Kleine had concluded that he could not counter Gardner’s contention that he fired in self-defense.