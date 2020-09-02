Grand jury to review shooting death of James Scurlock next week

A grand jury will convene next week to begin investigating whether charges will be filed against a white bar owner in the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, a Black Omahan, after a protest May 30.
Under the guidance of special prosecutor Fred Franklin III, the grand jurors will ask questions, review evidence and determine whether Jake Gardner, 38, should face charges in Scurlock's death. Gardner claims he fired in self-defense because Scurlock had him in a headlock or chokehold.
The confrontation occurred during the second night of protests in Omaha over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis-area resident. Floyd died after former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about 8 minutes.
Scurlock’s death — and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s decision to not charge Gardner — sparked demonstrations in Omaha. Kleine had concluded that he could not counter Gardner’s contention that he fired in self-defense.
After critics bristled at that decision, Kleine relented, saying he’s not afraid of having a “second set of eyes” review his decision. Kleine himself petitioned for a special prosecutor and grand jury to convene.
A law enforcement official with knowledge of the grand jury said about 40 Douglas County residents will fill out a questionnaire beginning Tuesday and will be questioned about their ability to serve on the grand jury. That pool will then be winnowed down to 16 grand jurors and three alternates.
After hearing the evidence — and being instructed on Nebraska law — the grand jury will deliberate. Under state law, it takes 12 of 16 grand jurors to indict. If that happens, the case will be tried in Douglas County District Court.
Depending on the pace of the probe, the grand jury's investigation could spill into the following week.
If there’s no indictment, Franklin has said he expects the grand jury to issue a report on the matter.
