Grandmother who died in blast said she feared grandson 'will start my house on fire'

A day before her south-central Omaha home exploded, killing her and her daughter, the homeowner filed a protection order against her 28-year-old grandson, saying she was afraid he would set fire to the house.

Theresa Toledo, 74, wrote in the domestic abuse protection order that she wanted Alexander Toledo, who lived in the basement of her home at 4810 S. 51st St., to be removed from the home. She wrote that he uses methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms and “talks to himself.”

“I need Alex out of my house now before he destroys my house or harms me, the drugs make him crazy,” she wrote.

“I told Alex that he needs help to get off the drugs and get a job. He has put holes in the basement walls where he stays and you can’t even walk in the basement. He had electronics in the walls and ceiling. I’m afraid he will start my house on fire.”

In addition to Theresa Toledo, her 45-year-old daughter, Angela Toledo, who is Alex's mother, died in the blast. Two others were critically injured: Alex Toledo, who was taken to a burn unit in Kansas City for treatment of his burns, and Theresa Toledo's partner, Larry Rodriguez, who was in critical condition at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Omaha fire investigators say it may take days to determine the cause of the blast.