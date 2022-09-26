Gun, woman's body moved after shooting to make it look like suicide, Omaha officer says

After a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in the forehead, someone moved her body several feet and attempted to make her death appear to be a suicide, an Omaha police detective said in court Monday.

Davon Brown, 20, appeared in court in connection with the Aug. 12 fatal shooting of ShaLonna Houston in an apartment in the Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd.

Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Omaha Police Detective Michael Young said police officers found Houston dead in a bedroom of the apartment. A neighbor told them he had heard two or three people arguing, although he couldn't make out what was said or whether it was hostile.

Young said it appeared Houston had been moved several feet from where she was shot in the living room. A rifle was placed on the bed next to a fanny pack containing ammunition. Live rounds were scattered on the floor.

Young said investigators think the gun was placed there in an attempt to make the scene look like a suicide.

The man who lives in the apartment told officers that Houston and Brown had stayed the night. When he woke up, he found the couple "play fighting" and arguing.

Brown was holding a rifle.

The witness said he keeps the rifle in a closet and stores ammunition in a fanny pack on a bedside table.

The man said he and Houston told Brown to stop messing around with the gun. While it was unclear whether the gun's safety was on or off, the man told Brown it wasn't safe to mess with the weapon.

Brown pointed the gun at Houston several times, the man said, adding that as she attempted to grab the gun, Brown fired, striking Houston in the center of her forehead.

The witness told officers he couldn't be sure whether the shooting was done by accident or on purpose, Young said.

The witness went across the hall to his father's apartment to tell him what happened. Brown then came over and asked the witness to help get rid of Houston's body. That man declined to help.

Surveillance video shows Brown going back into the apartment a couple more times, Young said. He then ran from the building, stopping once at Houston's car before running from the property.

Brown was apprehended by police days later and told them the shooting was accidental.

After hearing testimony, Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg decided the case against Brown could proceed to district court.

Tamiko Jones, Houston's mother, spoke to Brown's family ahead of the hearing. She told them she wasn't upset.

Jones and other family members filled the courtroom. Most of them sported pink shirts in honor of Houston.

After the hearing, Jones said her daughter was a bright light who always managed to find a way to pick others up in times of need.

Jones noted that Brown's family had lost a child, too.

"I don't hate him," she said. "As parents, we do our best. Once they become adults, the decisions are theirs."