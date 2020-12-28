Gunfire not suitable for ringing in the new year, Omaha police warn

Omaha police officers and ShotSpotter will be on the alert Thursday evening to pinpoint any celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire.

Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha Police Department spokesman, said celebratory gunfire remains a big problem in many cities, particularly on New Year’s Eve. Any bullet discharged from a gun lands somewhere, he said, and the gunfire often has tragic results when innocent people are hit by the bullets.

Officers will respond to all ShotSpotter alerts throughout the city with instructions to arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm in public. Discharging a firearm in the city limits is illegal.

Pecha said the Police Department is committed to a policy of zero tolerance for illegal gun use and its initiative to combat gun violence in the community.

Police also remind people that consumer fireworks may be legally discharged in Omaha only from 5 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. People setting off fireworks must be at least 16 years old or have an adult with them.

Fireworks complaints that are in progress should be directed to 402-444-5802. Calls to 911 should be made only if there is immediate danger to people or property because of fireworks use.