'Gunman' in Omaha active shooter drill says Catholic Charities wanted it to seem realistic

The Omaha man who staged an active shooter drill in which he fired blanks at Catholic Charities' employees said the nonprofit group wanted it to be realistic.

Erin Wetzel, attorney for John Channels, said Channels told her that he met ahead of time with a couple of directors of the Omaha charity to plan the drill. Wetzel didn't specify who the directors were, but police reports name them as compliance director Carrie Walter and security director Mike Welna.

"It sounds like (Catholic Charities) is trying to blame him — like it was his idea to do it this way," Wetzel said. "He says, they (Catholic Charities) wanted it done that way.

"It's important to note that several of (the directors) went along with it and while it was happening they were not informing employees of what was going on, even as they were asking."

In a statement Wednesday, Catholic Charities said it relied on the purported expertise of Channels, who requested that he fire blanks and stage victims, complete with fake blood, around the charity's new building at 9223 Bedford Ave. in Omaha. In his attempts to make the drill as "lifelike" as possible, Catholic Charities said, he requested that they not tell employees it was a drill.

Charity directors kept it from employees. About 9:30 a.m. May 19, Channels showed up in a dark hoodie with a dark mask on, fired into the air, banged on the windows of a conference room where a few employees gathered, then began firing at the window. Fleeing employees ran past a woman lying on the ground with apparent bloody wounds. One female employee heard three shots behind her — and believed she was being fired upon. She jumped off a retaining wall in the hopes of hiding in a dumpster. Several described running as fast as they could. An elderly woman told police she knew she couldn't get away. "This is it," she recalled thinking. "I'm done."

Thursday, Douglas County Judge Craig McDermott set Channels' bail at 10% of $300,000, meaning he would have to post $30,000 cash to be released. Prosecutor Jen Meckna told the judge that after terrorizing the employees, Channels went around asking if they wished they had a gun, saying he could sell them a weapon and lessons on how to use it.

The unwitting employees "were hysterical," Meckna said. "They were in fear for their lives."

Executive Director Denise Bartels authorized the drill after the compliance director and security director told her about it, police say. In the statement Wednesday, Bartels said charity directors didn't know where to turn for active shooter training and found Channels on the recommendation of their security guard.

Channels "says they planned it together," Wetzel said. "And they (Catholic Charities directors) were in agreement with the way it was planned.