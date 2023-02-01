Gunman who was killed after firing shots at west Omaha Target bought AR-15 four days prior

The gunman who was killed after firing shots with an AR-15 at a west Omaha Target Tuesday had purchased the rifle four days prior at a sporting goods store, officials said.

Omaha police identified the shooter as 32-year-old Joseph M. Jones, of Omaha.

Jones walked into the superstore, located at 17810 West Center Road, about noon Tuesday — with the AR-15 rifle plus 13 loaded magazines of ammunition — and began shooting.

At least 29 people called 911, the first at 11:59 a.m., to report the shooter.

The initial responding officers — multiple Omaha Police officers and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper — arrived at the store and confronted the gunman.

The officers yelled at him several times to drop the rifle.

Then, Omaha Police Officer Brian Vanderheiden fired at Jones, killing him.

Vanderheiden has been with Omaha Police for 20 years, officials said. He was placed on paid administrative leave, following department policy.

Authorities have not yet specified how many shots Jones and Vanderheiden fired.

OPD released nine photos, most from Target surveillance cameras, showing Jones entering and walking around the store.

Jones, wearing a green ballcap, a brown sweatshirt and black pants, turns to face a video camera in the Target vestibule entrance, staring directly at it.

At one point, Jones turned his hat backwards and appeared to pose in front of that camera, holding the AR-15 rifle with his finger on the trigger and pointing it upwards.

Other surveillance photos show Jones walking inside the Target store while brandishing the rifle.

OPD shared one still from an officer's body camera video that shows Jones walking in the women's section, facing the officer. No other people are seen in the photo.

That photo is the moment when the group of officers approached Jones, OPD said.

Another photo shows Jones dropping a black coat he entered with onto the floor of a main aisle near the cosmetics area. A photo taken later by crime scene technicians shows the coat on the ground and what appears to be three AR-15 magazines scattered near a makeup shelf.

Omaha Police said Jones purchased the rifle four days prior at Cabela's, an outdoor recreation retailer.

Jones’ only public Nebraska criminal record is a DUI charge from 2017 in Sarpy County. He was initially charged with a second-offense DUI, a misdemeanor, which was amended to a first-offense DUI.

He pleaded no contest and was ordered to serve 18 months of probation starting in April 2017. Court records indicate that a judge approved Jones’ early release from probation in July 2018, because his probation officer said Jones had completed all of the requirements.

Jones was also convicted of several misdemeanors in Iowa including drug, trespassing, DUI and theft offenses from 2009 to 2014.

Jones' family was unable to be reached Wednesday evening.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies rushed to the Target after reports of at least six shots fired and people who were fleeing the building.

After Jones was killed, authorities searched the store at least three times to look for injured people and found none.

Many shoppers and employees fled through various store exits and went to nearby businesses for refuge. Some hid in the fitting rooms or bathrooms.

Target released a statement Tuesday expressing gratitude that everyone escaped injury.

"The store will remain closed temporarily, during which time we will provide our team members full compensation and access to on-site counseling for those who need it," they said. "We thank the Omaha Police Department for their fast response and we continue to partner with them on their investigation."

Shoppers returned to the superstore Wednesday afternoon to collect their personal items they may have left in the store amid the shooting.

Authorities had opened the parking lot Tuesday night for people to retrieve their vehicles.

