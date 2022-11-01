Gunshots and sirens interrupted annual Minne Lusa trick-or-treating event

Halloween night for a popular neighborhood party on Omaha's Minne Lusa Boulevard began with shrieks of delight from costumed children collecting candy.

It ended with gunshots and sirens.

Residents and community members on Tuesday reflected on a night that could have turned out much worse after a car drove through barricades and hit the gas as hundreds of people were walking in the streets in northern Omaha.

An Omaha police officer shot the driver of the car near Newport Avenue, about seven blocks from where the man first drove around a barricade just south of Martin Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., officials said.

James Moore Sr., whose family had organized one of the bigger household events along the boulevard, said he was grateful for police actions and that no trick-or-treaters appeared to have been hurt.

"That could have been my children and grandchildren who might have been hurt," he said. "A lot of people could have been hit."

Witnesses said the driver would rev the engine and hit the gas, almost hitting people walking in the street. He stopped and started, first driving south and then circling the medians of the boulevard. The car's trunk wouldn't stay closed so when the man braked, the trunk would fly open.

Some people chased him, imploring him to stop. Others shouted at him, telling him he couldn't drive there and that he had almost hit their kids. Many people already had called 911 to report him.

One young mother said an officer told her and others to get on the ground and cover up their children as the man was driving through.

Omaha police issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that offered more details.

An officer who had his police cruiser parked on a median on Minne Lusa, where officers were handing out candy to children, ran through the crowd into the street in front of the vehicle. The officer gave "multiple loud verbal commands" to the driver and held out his hand, gesturing for the driver to stop. The driver later was identified as Dontavius Levering, 31.

Police said Levering continued to drive the vehicle toward the officer and the people behind him. The officer then fired multiple times at Levering, striking him. The vehicle quickly came to a stop and Levering "was provided immediate medical attention by the involved officer and other officers at the event."

Omaha Fire Department personnel took Levering to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition. Police say he is expected to survive.

Police said footage from video cameras in the area shows Levering’s vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction, with headlights off, on Minne Lusa and accelerating with crowds of pedestrians present.

One resident, who declined to give her full name, was trick-or-treating with two of her children, ages 6 and 12. They had gone to the boulevard for the event for the past five years.

"How's this going to affect the kids when they go trick-or-treating? How are they going to remember this?" the woman said. "I would just like to know what the purpose of (the driver) was. You ruined kids' lovely Halloween night."

The woman said people ran after they heard the gunshots and everyone went home. The gathering usually continues until about 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Members of a nonprofit Omaha organization, Black Men United, said they would pass out candy to kids Tuesday to try to make up for what happened.

Colleen Cannon, the group's program manager, said organizers encouraged children to wear their costumes and come to 4200 N. 30th St., where they planned to hand out candy until they run out.

"That's sad that the kids can't even go trick-or-treating," Cannon said.

Police said the investigation into what happened is continuing. The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.