Hastings man arrested after troopers find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop

A Hastings man was arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 1 pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Troopers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol said in a press release.

During the traffic stop, a K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search revealed a little more than 1 pound of methamphetamine.

The 52-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the TRIDENT Drug Task Force. The task force includes the FBI, State Patrol, Grand Island Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Hall County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

