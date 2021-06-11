'He was so loved by his family': Vigil held in Omaha for 14-year-old shooting victim

Offering prayers in a time of grief, a group of community members and first responders gathered Friday in a North Omaha neighborhood.

The crowd of 40 met near 18th and Spencer Streets in honor of Desmond Harrison. The 14-year-old was killed in a shooting Tuesday that Omaha police are investigating as retaliatory.

Harrison was among four teens to die from gunfire in the past week amid a spike in shootings and 911 calls.

"He was so loved by his family," Harrison's aunt, who asked not be named, said during the vigil.

The Rev. Bruce Williams organized the event, as he has hundreds of other memorial gatherings since 2010 as a leader of the group known as the First Responders.

He said the spike in gun violence Omaha is currently experiencing has been seen before, "but not to the degree of the number of young people who have been losing their lives."

"They're just getting younger and younger, and that hurts," Williams said.