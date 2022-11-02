Help is available for kids and adults affected by Minne Lusa Halloween event

Child advocacy and law enforcement officials on Wednesday offered to help residents who may be struggling after the Minne Lusa "Trick or Treat on the Boo-levard" event on Halloween ended in an Omaha police officer shooting a reckless driver.

Therapists, counselors and workers from Project Harmony, the Omaha Police Department, Region 6 Community Emergency Response Team and Omaha Public Schools will be at Minne Lusa Elementary School, 2728 Ida St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to provide information to adults who then can help themselves or the children they care for who are dealing with stress after witnessing the incident.

Authorities said that just after 7 p.m. Monday, Dontavius Levering, 31, drove around barricades that were blocking vehicle access to Minne Lusa Boulevard, where pedestrians were allowed to walk in the street. Witnesses said he was driving erratically — nearly hitting trick-or-treaters, accelerating and braking intermittently and at one point driving south in the northbound lane.

Omaha Police Officer Bryson Blandford was assigned to the event and was handing out candy from the trunk of a cruiser near Newport Avenue. He was notified by another officer that a car had entered the blocked-off area and then noticed people running.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Blandford moved kids from harm, told people to get out of the way and then stood in the car's path, telling the driver at least five times to stop while signaling him to stop with his hand outstretched. The driver continued, police said.

Blandford fired at Levering seven times, striking him three times — in the jaw and each shoulder.

Michele Bang, the deputy director of Project Harmony and a former Omaha deputy police chief, said the goal of Thursday's event is to normalize feelings that children and adults are experiencing or will feel in the weeks to come. Those symptoms could include irritability, difficulty sleeping, non-stop thoughts about the event and worrying about their safety.

Bang offered some quick suggestions until therapists on Thursday could provide more detailed help: avoid watching news accounts of the event, give kids extra cuddles or let them talk about how they are feeling. Adults also can point out to children the things they did that night to keep themselves safe — they listened to adults, they helped siblings or friends or they dropped their candy or mask to run quickly.

"These are chaotic events, and they're scary. But everybody did things to keep safe," Bang said. "Reiterate with your child if they are struggling that these things sometimes happen. They don't happen all the time. And there's always going to be people there to help you, be it the police or a teacher or another caring adult."

Levering remains in the hospital but is expected to survive. Authorities plan to book him into jail on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (the car) to commit a felony.

Schmaderer had said Tuesday that he thought Blandford's actions saved lives, as people could have been run over.

Michelle Jackson-Triplett, president of the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association, said Wednesday that she is thankful for Blandford's actions. She said he was left with no other choice but to take action.

"It's unfortunate, and I never like to see anyone harmed, including the driver of that vehicle," she said. "(Blandford) did what he had to do to protect the majority of the people there, and I totally understand."

Jackson-Triplett said she hadn't heard of anyone who was severely hurt — an elderly woman tripped and fell, she said, but got help from others. She said, however, that some people may need to process emotional scars, and some still are in shock and sad about what happened.

"Our neighborhood enjoys putting this on for the children," she said. "It was very difficult because it was such a perfect night and it was going so incredibly well for this to take place."

Bang said it's becoming more common nationwide for child advocacy centers such as Project Harmony to get more involved and help the community process trauma that may not be related to abuse, neglect or sexual assault. At Thursday night's forum, Project Harmony will provide information about its school-based therapy program called Connections, and OPS' counselors and social workers will be available.

Some kids may not want to go trick-or-treating again, Bang said, and next Halloween, children could get scared when they see Halloween decorations pop up or prepare to put on their costumes. Having kids take deep breaths and focus on what they can see, smell, touch, taste and hear can help, she said.

"Some people after a simple car accident ... you don't want to drive anymore, or you're afraid when you go through the same intersection that you're gonna get hit again," Bang said. "So this is not abnormal ... It's how our body and our mind helps to keep us safe. So that when another dangerous situation happens, we recognize it and respond."

The neighborhood association begins planning for Halloween event in the spring. Jackson-Triplett said she plans to talk with Omaha police about additional safety measures, whether that means additional barriers blocking off traffic or increased police presence.

She noted, however, that this was an isolated incident — the first problem with the event in her 10 years helping and 25 years living in the neighborhood.

"I hope this doesn't deter people from coming next year and people enjoying it," Jackson-Triplett said. "Sorry for some of the stress that this has caused people, not only to ourselves, but to the children involved. We hope to come back next year, stronger and with a better understanding of potential threats that come with it."

People seeking help can call 402-595-1326 to reach Project Harmony or 888-866-8660​​ to contact the Nebraska Family Help Line.