'Hero' or 'devil'? Omaha man sentenced to 40-70 years for killing sex offender

As she stood in the jury box, she turned to Fairbanks, seated 5 feet away.

“I’m so sorry you felt you had to do this, Mr. Fairbanks,” she said.

Ten minutes later, Condoluci’s son, Joe Condoluci, spoke — condemning Fairbanks for “murdering my father.” Joe Condoluci said his dad was a tough disciplinarian who moved his family around because he had been a federal informant in a motorcycle gang. But he said he was not an irredeemable man. Joe Condoluci said his father had helped him overcome a drug addiction. He also organized collections of nearly expired food from a grocery store — collections that he would then deliver to food pantries, Joe Condoluci said.

Joe Condoluci addressed something else — the swing set that Fairbanks had pointed to as purported evidence that the elder Condoluci was trying to lure children.

Turns out, the swing set needed repairs. So Mattieo Condoluci was working on it as a gift to his 11-year-old grandson. It wasn’t bait for neighborhood children.

“The facts that he had in his mind were not facts; they were just made-up thoughts in his head as to why he needed to kill my father,” Joe Condoluci said. “It’s not fair, it’s not right, for someone to take the law into their own hands. He killed my father in cold blood.”