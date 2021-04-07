High bail set for Bellevue man who allegedly pointed gun at Omaha police officers

A 25-year-old Bellevue man is being held in the Douglas County Jail on $185,000 bail after being charged with pointing a gun at two Omaha police officers.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Friday when two officers with the gang unit drove to the area of 39th and G Streets to investigate a report of shots fired. The officers were driving an unmarked police vehicle past two men in an alley when one of the men shined a flashlight in their direction.

According to an affidavit, an officer stopped the vehicle and a man approached with a gun pointed at them. The officers, who were in clearly marked police vests, said they loudly announced "Police" several times before ordering the man to drop his weapon.

The man with the gun ran from the officers but was located behind a house near 38th and H Streets. Officers also located a handgun equipped with a tactical light and 14 rounds in the magazine.

The Bellevue man was charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, illegal discharge of a firearm and obstructing a peace officer. He must pay 10% of his bail amount, $18,500, to be released from jail.

