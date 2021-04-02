High court throws out case against accused Omaha stalker after officials waited to stalk him

In this case, his ex-fiancée alleged he started stalking her after she became concerned about his erratic behavior and broke off their engagement in May 2018. Following the breakup, she was at her sister's house when he texted her "I couldn't resist ... please don't be mad. (You're on)..K circle right?"

The then-35-year-old woman responded: "Do not." To which the man responded: "I'm not there yet. Why not."

The woman said she would find notes on her truck and received texts that indicated her former fiancé was following her. The woman called on a friend who had an electronic device that could locate GPS devices. The friend searched her truck — and found one.

After she confronted him, the Omaha man responded: "I swear on my life. I did not put that in your truck." He later sent her a collage of pictures of the couple and their wedding invitations, complete with an address where he wanted them to spend the rest of their lives.

Later, he sent the woman a letter he apparently had written to himself, castigating himself as "the Doug that helped destroy what could have been the greatest love of ALL."

"You stupid STUPID MAN," he wrote. "She ain't taken your (crap) anymore. "If she gives you a second chance, YOU BETTER NOT BLOW IT."