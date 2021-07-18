Homeowner shoots man who allegedly tried to break into residence after crashing vehicle

A 36-year-old Bellevue man went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Omaha homeowner early Sunday while allegedly trying to break into a residence.

The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m. near 110th and Shirley Streets, police said. It began when a vehicle crashed into multiple mailboxes, went through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Police said the vehicle driver was shot when he got out of the vehicle and tried to enter the residence.