Homeowner shoots man who allegedly tried to break into residence after crashing vehicle

A 36-year-old Bellevue man went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Omaha homeowner early Sunday while allegedly trying to break into a residence.
The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m. near 110th and Shirley Streets, police said. It began when a vehicle crashed into multiple mailboxes, went through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Police said the vehicle driver was shot when he got out of the vehicle and tried to enter the residence.
The driver was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment. He was then arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense driving while intoxicated, attempted burglary, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal mischief.
