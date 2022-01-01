Homicide numbers fell in Omaha in '21, bucking national trend

“In that context, that progress looks even more promising as we move into 2022,” he said.

What was troubling, however, was the number of teens who died violently in 2021. Ten teens were criminally killed in Omaha — all by gunfire — making up nearly a third of 2021’s homicides.

“Even though our homicide numbers have gone down ... we do have to take caution with the number of juveniles that have been murdered in our city,” Schmaderer said. “We’re seeing more guns in the hands of our juveniles and, likely consequently, we’re seeing a rise in the number of homicides with our juveniles.”

In total, 26 people were fatally shot in 2021, amounting to roughly 81% of the 32 homicides in 2021.

Police Capt. Steve Cerveny, who oversees the Omaha Police Department’s criminal investigations section, said while the number of gang-related homicides is steady compared with years past, juveniles involved in gangs have sparked more violence.

“We’re concerned because we’re seeing a little bit more gang-related activity with violence, and a lot of it centers around retaliation,” he said.