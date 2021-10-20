Human remains found in Plattsmouth

Human remains have been found near the home of a Plattsmouth man who has been missing for more than a year, authorities said Wednesday.

Dalton Berens, 29, was last seen Feb. 3, 2020.

Plattsmouth Police Capt. Ryan Crick described the area where the body was found as thickly wooded, difficult and even dangerous terrain.

Authorities had decided to search that area Wednesday on a "hunch," they said in video posted on local media.

Plattsmouth police have not yet confirmed the body is that of Berens, but are meeting with the family.

The body was about 300 feet from Berens' home, said Detective Matt Watson.

Several agencies assisted in the search and investigation, including the Nebraska State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office.

