'I feel prepared': Omaha faith congregations receive active shooter training

One participant grabbed the shooter’s long gun by the barrel. Another, his shoulders.

A third wrapped his arms around the gunman’s legs, restraining him in place. The fourth pretended to bash his head in with a plastic trashcan lid.

Had a real shooting occurred at the Jewish Community Center of Omaha’s Staenberg Kooper Fellman Campus on Tuesday, the mood in the room — packed with more than 85 souls — would have differed markedly.

But the simulation — a session led by the FBI's Omaha field office that catered to local faith communities — was greeted with nervous laughter and unease.

Participants spent a day learning how to report hate crimes and threats. When confronted with active shooters, they were instructed to run, hide or fight.

Although unfortunately common, the public must not become jaded to acts of violence, said Gene Kowel, special agent in charge.

“People should not have to live in fear — when they go to their sanctuary, when they go to pray, when they go somewhere for religious comfort — that they might be targeted,” he said. “We want to do everything we can to prepare congregations.”

The training for congregations, specifically, was the first of its kind in the Omaha metro area, but was not precipitated by a single incident. It had been suggested some time ago, Kowel said.

During one session, Special Agent Andrew Crawford offered tips on how to apply a tourniquet to bleeding arms and legs.

“If they have a head wound, where do you put the tourniquet?” he asked.

The audience chuckled.

“Please don’t put it around their neck,” Crawford said.

He noted that tourniquets should be applied only to extremities.

Julie Vidlak of Omaha volunteered for a demonstration.

“In real life you want to tighten it a lot more,” she said as her small-group partner twisted the bright-orange band around her arm.

Vidlak said she is not accustomed to talking about how to respond to shootings.

“It’s just something you never want to have happen,” she said.

Hate crimes, particularly those targeting religious minorities, have risen nationally in recent years.

The FBI recorded 976 offenses in 2020 that were motivated by bias against Jewish people. That represents a 38% increase from 2016.

“In the Jewish community, this is not so out of sight. These shootings are things we see in the news,” said Rabbi Steven Abraham of Beth El Synagogue in Omaha. “It’s unfortunate, I think, on so many levels.”

Demetrius Watson, pastor at New Fellowship Christian Church, a Pentecostal congregation, said that much like providing spiritual sustenance to parishioners, faith leaders must also consider their physical well-being.

“Do I feel safer?” he asked, following the training.

Watson paused.

“I feel prepared.”

