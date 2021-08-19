'Immature stupidity': One teen dead, one in prison, one on probation, over .4 grams of pot

The numbers are dizzying.
A few days before COVID-19 began to shut down Omaha, two teens argued over a pot deal involving 6 grams of marijuana. One said there was no way the baggie weighed that much.
That led to posturing. Which somehow led to nine shots into the back of the teen buyer’s car. One of those bullets ricocheted, hitting 16-year-old Daheem Conley in the back of the neck and the spinal cord as the car fled the fusillade near 39th Street and Ellison Avenue.
Conley died six days later. Police weighed the baggie of marijuana — and it registered at 5.6 grams.
In sum: a 17-year-old rained nine bullets at a 16-year-old over a dispute that amounted to .4 grams of marijuana.
The 16-year-old is dead. The 17-year-old gunman is in prison, and his 17-year-old accomplice is on probation.
Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman sentenced the gunman, Jaydin Smith, to 17 to 40 years in prison last month after he pleaded to a reduced charge of manslaughter and weapon use. He had faced up to 70 years in prison. Under state law, he must serve 11 years before he is eligible for parole; absent parole he’ll serve 22½ years in prison.
Wednesday, the judge sentenced the teen who set up the drug deal to five years of probation, on top of the 18 months he’s already spent in jail. Demitrius Dagosta, 17 at the time, now 18, had faced up to 20 years in prison.
“This (crime) was just complete immature stupidity,” Stratman told Dagosta Wednesday. “A life is not worth marijuana.”
That said, Stratman told Dagosta she understood that Dagosta had no idea Smith would be set off and resort to such an “itchy trigger finger” that night.
The night of March 12, 2020, Dagosta and Smith had arranged to try to sell pot to Conley, a cousin of one of the teens’ girlfriends.
Conley arrived in a packed car, and Dagosta dealt with him as he sat in the rear driver’s side seat.
At some point, words were exchanged over the weight of the baggie. Conley thought he was being shorted, prosecutors have said.
It wasn’t clear how the argument ended, but other passengers in the car told police that shots were fired as they drove away. Police determined Smith fired nine times, some into the back bumper. The fatal bullet ricocheted off the car frame and into Conley’s neck.
Conley’s relatives did not attend Wednesday’s sentencing. In an earlier tribute, Conley’s mother wrote that her son had a 3-month-old child at the time of his death and was a great father and student. Quensha Conley wrote that she had been diagnosed with lupus and her son — the youngest of three — helped care for her.
“Daheem made sure he took care of anything I needed where it’d be helping me out of my bed to preparing food for me when I needed to eat,” she wrote. “It’s a shame that somebody would take the life of a life that just began.”
Stratman reiterated that Wednesday. Even though Dagosta had little idea that Smith would open fire, the judge cautioned him that he will forever be viewed by the company he keeps. As part of his five years of probation, she ordered him to not hang around gang members.
Dagosta’s attorney, Joe Naatz, noted that Dagosta had a minimal juvenile record before these “horrific” events.
Stratman said Dagosta is going to have chances Conley will not.
“Mr. Conley is never going to have the opportunity to complete his GED, to get married, all those things,” she said. “I don’t think you had any intention of being involved in a homicide, but you were. You can’t erase that.
“If you want to show the victim’s family you didn’t want to cause that pain, it’s how you move forward. The people you surround yourself with are how you’re going to be judged as a human being.”
