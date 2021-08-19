'Immature stupidity': One teen dead, one in prison, one on probation, over .4 grams of pot

“This (crime) was just complete immature stupidity,” Stratman told Dagosta Wednesday. “A life is not worth marijuana.”

That said, Stratman told Dagosta she understood that Dagosta had no idea Smith would be set off and resort to such an “itchy trigger finger” that night.

The night of March 12, 2020, Dagosta and Smith had arranged to try to sell pot to Conley, a cousin of one of the teens’ girlfriends.

Conley arrived in a packed car, and Dagosta dealt with him as he sat in the rear driver’s side seat.

At some point, words were exchanged over the weight of the baggie. Conley thought he was being shorted, prosecutors have said.

It wasn’t clear how the argument ended, but other passengers in the car told police that shots were fired as they drove away. Police determined Smith fired nine times, some into the back bumper. The fatal bullet ricocheted off the car frame and into Conley’s neck.

Conley’s relatives did not attend Wednesday’s sentencing. In an earlier tribute, Conley’s mother wrote that her son had a 3-month-old child at the time of his death and was a great father and student. Quensha Conley wrote that she had been diagnosed with lupus and her son — the youngest of three — helped care for her.