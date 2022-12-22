 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In an improbable case, an Omaha man who raped three gets a decade more in prison

The improbability that Omaha resident Tyron Stapleton would be facing accountability for one rape, let alone a series of rapes, is staggering.

Consider:

  • One of his rape victims killed herself while Stapleton awaited trial for raping her. Normally, no victim means no conviction. But the prosecutor at the time, Molly Keane, pressed on, took the case to trial and secured a conviction, in part based on Stapleton’s own words.
  • Two other rape victims had waited more than 10 years to find out who had broken into their northeast Omaha home at gunpoint and raped them. They were unable to give much description of their attacker, who was masked. So the case went unsolved for more than a decade.   
  • It took a 2017 World-Herald investigation into prison officials’ refusal to collect DNA on felons for the state to finally start forcing uncooperative felons into giving their DNA. At the time, the World-Herald exposé revealed that 73 inmates had refused to give their DNA — and that, contrary to state law requiring DNA from felons, prison officials had given them the option to refuse.

So when Stapleton was forced to give a DNA sample upon his rape conviction in 2019, it unlocked the mystery as to who broke into the two women’s house in 2009.  

Tyron Stapleton

Tyron Stapleton

The chance that the attacker was anyone other than Stapleton? 1 in 266 trillion. A trillion is a 1 followed by 12 zeroes.

Faced with those overwhelming odds, Stapleton pleaded no contest last week. Douglas County District Judge Kim Pankonin went straight into a sentencing hearing that, under a plea bargain, added another 10 years, real time, to Stapleton’s sentence. He now must serve 30 to 32½ years, actual time.  

With credit for time served, Stapleton, 38, will first be eligible for parole at 65, instead of 55. Absent parole, he’ll be in prison until he’s 68.   

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the deal — in which Stapleton pleaded to one rape charge and had another one dismissed, along with two robbery charges — was reached after the victims said they didn’t want to relive the ordeal at trial.

Kleine told the judge he normally wouldn’t agree to run the two 2009 rape sentences at the same time. But both women wanted to avoid trial, Kleine said.

One is struggling with her health. The other was in court and let the judge know she wanted to rid herself of even the thought of Stapleton.

“I’m glad this day has finally come,” she said in a statement. “I thought I would never know who assaulted me. It took me years to process that (trauma), and just when I thought I had moved on, I was notified there was a DNA match to my rape kit.

“I was shocked.”

She had reason to be.

Keane — then a prosecutor, now a judge — had brought charges against Stapleton after a girl told family members and police that her neighbor had repeatedly raped her when she was 12.

But as the case wound toward trial in 2019, the girl, by then 16 and a freshman at Omaha North High School, killed herself.

Keane was forced to pivot to other evidence — evidence that Stapleton himself provided. After his arrest, he called his then-fiancée from jail and told her that the girl had been the aggressor, that she had initiated oral sex on him so she could blackmail him.

Stapleton apparently didn’t realize that a detective was listening to every word, via jailhouse recordings. He later told police that they had it twisted, that the girl was the instigator.

Police didn’t believe that a 12-year-old had seduced a man in his early 30s. But under state law, it didn’t matter: It is illegal for anyone 19 or over to have sex with anyone under 16.

After a weeklong trial and five hours of deliberations, a jury convicted him.

A judge then sentenced him to the equivalent of 20 to 22½ years in prison. One of the first things he was required to do when he entered prison: submit to a DNA swab of his cheek.

That swab was then put into CODIS — the combined DNA index system. The system searches for matches between known DNA profiles and evidence collected from rape victims or crime scenes.

That 2019 "hit" provided detectives in the other case the lead they didn't have in 2009.

After 11 p.m. on May 4, 2009, someone knocked on the door of a home near 48th and Wirt Streets in northeast Omaha. A then-22-year-old woman answered the door. The masked man brandished a gun and forced his way past her.

"Where’s your money at?” the gunman barked.

The other woman in the home, then 27, told police that the intruder stole $20 from her dresser. He demanded that they unplug the television in the living room and take it toward a car, through the back door.

As the 27-year-old carted the TV to the door, Stapleton “touched her on the buttocks, then grabbed her by the underwear and pulled her to him,” a detective wrote.

He reached down her pants and molested her, then dropped his own pants.

The intruder ordered the women to disrobe — then, at gunpoint, raped both of them.

After he left, the women ran to a neighbor's house and called 911. Omaha police arrived and collected evidence from the scene. The two women also went to a hospital to undergo sex assault examinations.

Without their courage in doing so, Kleine said, Stapleton wouldn’t have been caught.

Prosecutors have described Stapleton as a groomer and a conman who wouldn’t have stopped raping. Stapleton, who rarely stopped talking at his 2019 trial, has said he lived in “22 foster homes, six group homes, Boys Town and a kiddie prison in South Sioux City.”

He didn’t have much to say last week at his sentencing. He responded “yes, ma’am” when Judge Pankonin asked him a battery of questions about whether he understood his rights.

“I accept responsibility for my actions,” he told Pankonin. “I’m sorry to anyone who was hurt.”

One of his victims sat in the second row of court, resolute as Kleine read her statement to the judge.

“Putting a face and a name to the person that assaulted me made it all very real again,” she said. “It had been 10 years, but it felt like yesterday."

The woman, now in her 30s, said she could “never fully express the trauma that you have caused me. It’s hard to even put into words.”

“I had to move; I couldn’t stay in that house,” she said. “My mental health has been affected, there were days I didn’t get out of bed.

“I have changed. In spite of what you did to me, I have still flourished in my life and will continue to do so.”

After a 13-year wait for justice, the woman told Stapleton she was relieved that she would “never have to hear your name again.”

“I truly believe there are more victims out there,” she said. “Even though this awful thing happened to me, I am pleased to know you will never be allowed to do this to anyone else.”

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

