In court, Omaha police chief lists reasons he didn't promote female captain

When then-Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez arrived for her deputy chief promotion interview in 2017, she appeared angry and seemed like she wanted to “walk right by” without shaking hands, Chief Todd Schmaderer recalled.

Schmaderer, testifying during a Friday hearing on Belcastro-Gonzalez’s federal civil lawsuit against him and the city, said Belcastro-Gonzalez's responses were curt. And in responding to a question about the strengths and weaknesses of the Omaha Police Department, he said, she skipped the strengths and laid out her opinion of the weaknesses.

At the top of Schmaderer’s notes from that interview, which wasn’t tape recorded, he wrote: “Huge chip on shoulder during entire meeting."

“It seemed to be very inappropriate for the setting,” Schmaderer testified.

Schmaderer said that was his first interaction with Belcastro-Gonzalez that mirrored other deputy chiefs’ assessments that she was difficult to get along with.

Testifying for about three hours, Schmaderer said that 2017 interview was one of several reasons why he decided not to promote Belcastro-Gonzalez in 2018, despite her scoring No. 1 in the testing process. He instead chose Nos. 2 and 5 on the list.

Schmaderer was firm in his testimony: He said he did not retaliate against Belcastro-Gonzalez for filing a discrimination complaint with Mayor Jean Stothert.

“I did not, and I would never do that,” he testified. “We’ve worked hard improving the culture of the Omaha Police Department, and I would never make such a decision.”

A jury made up of five women and three men now will decide whether Schmaderer’s reasoning was legitimate and not an excuse to hide retaliation. The jury doesn’t need to find that the alleged retaliation was the only reason to not promote Belcastro-Gonzalez, just that it played at least a part in the decision. Jurors deliberated for roughly two hours Friday afternoon and will resume Monday.

Belcastro-Gonzalez had testified Thursday and pushed back against the city’s stance, arguing that she was unfairly treated compared with other officers who had been promoted to the position of deputy chief.

Belcastro-Gonzalez contends in her federal civil lawsuit that she effectively ended her career by sending a letter to Stothert’s office that asked the mayor to review allegations of discrimination from seven years prior. Belcastro-Gonzalez was captain of the southeast precinct for about 12 years until the chief recommended her firing in May.

Belcastro-Gonzalez and a female lieutenant had filed separate, unrelated internal affairs complaints against a former Omaha police officer, Kerry Neumann, alleging that he created a hostile work environment because they were women. In early 2017, the women found out through the head of internal affairs that the investigations had not been conducted properly.

Belcastro-Gonzalez said she decided to send a complaint outside her chain of command to Stothert’s office, alerting the mayor of potential wrongdoing in internal affairs and gender discrimination within the department.

Meanwhile, Belcastro-Gonzalez applied to be promoted to deputy chief in 2017 and in 2018. She scored No. 5 on the city’s list based on testing by a third-party company in 2017. The top two scorers — Neumann was No. 1 — were promoted by Schmaderer.

In 2018, she scored first but was bypassed. She claims that was because of the complaint to the mayor.

Schmaderer said that the mayor’s letter wasn’t a factor. He instead listed several reasons he considered, including:

• Her attitude

Belcastro-Gonzalez's interactions with other officers were described as difficult. Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer testified Thursday that in one phone call before the promotions, she was upset and disagreeable, and he took it as if she were yelling at him. In another incident, she said “Timeout” to another captain, to which he took offense, Deputy Chief Scott Gray testified.

Regarding the 2017 interview, Belcastro-Gonzalez’s attorney, Tom White, said that another deputy chief who was in the interview with Schmaderer wrote in her notes that Belcastro-Gonzalez had thanked the two of them for the chance to interview.

“Is that a chip on your shoulder, saying 'Thank you' for the opportunity for the interview?” White asked Schmaderer during his testimony.

“What’s not characterized on this document is the tone of the statement,” Schmaderer responded.

White also said Neumann was regarded by many in the department as difficult to work with, but still was promoted.

• Leadership qualities

Schmaderer said three events in 2018 — before that year's testing process — affected his opinion of Belcastro-Gonzalez.

The first, he said, was a March 2018 shooting involving a police officer, after which Belcastro-Gonzalez left the scene without notifying Schmaderer. (Belcastro-Gonzalez testified Thursday that she left because she was ill and went to a nearby gas station to vomit. She said she had worked the scene, secured it and given a statement to the news media.)

Next, Schmaderer said, Belcastro-Gonzalez didn’t go to the scene of a May '18 shooting in which an officer was involved because she was at her daughter’s graduation Mass ceremony. Police officials were frustrated that she didn’t communicate her conflict clearly and later filed for overtime hours when she went to check on the officers who had been involved in the shooting. Schmaderer said her actions caused three people, including her, to take overtime instead of just one officer. (Belcastro-Gonzalez said she had texted a deputy chief that she was at the Mass and chose to send a lieutenant instead.)

“We all know as upper-level commanders, when big events occur, you’ve gotta go,” Schmaderer testified. “I know I would have captains that would come right in for that. It just seemed to me there was always a reason not to come in or not to do something.”

Then, Schmaderer said, he thought that Belcastro-Gonzalez also should have gone to the scene of a June '18 shooting outside the Taste of Omaha festival, a shooting in which one person was killed and six others were injured. (Belcastro-Gonzalez testified that she had asked to be able to use overtime to attend the event and was denied. Schmaderer maintains she was upset at that choice and threatened to “go out of town” if that was the case. Even so, she should have known to be there after the mass shooting in her precinct, he said.)

“I would have approved (her overtime),” Schmaderer said. “It would have been nice to have her knowledge.”

Overtime

Schmaderer said he was asked by the city's Finance Department to look at overtime numbers for the entire department and try to curb overtime to save money. Belcastro-Gonzalez, he said, was the top overtime earner in 2017 of all the captains, with 215 hours. Schmaderer ordered an internal investigation into her overtime. While Deputy Chief Gray found minor violations, he and Schmaderer decided to not sustain the five charges she faced.

(White argued that Belcastro-Gonzalez was the only officer who was subject to an internal affairs investigation, even though several sergeants and lieutenants had up to three times the amount of overtime she clocked.)

“Addressing the overtime … was not designed to target anybody,” Schmaderer testified.

Traffic stops

The southeast precinct had the lowest number of traffic stops in 2015, 2016 and 2017 of any precinct, Schmaderer said.

(Belcastro-Gonzalez testified that she said staffing and the prioritization of responses to 911 calls were behind that number, but that she increased the figure consistently for the next five years.)

Missed meetings

Schmaderer said Belcastro-Gonzalez regularly missed command staff meetings with captains and deputy chiefs. He said he had made it clear that command staff should directly call or email him to get his approval to miss meetings, which she had not done.

(Belcastro-Gonzalez had testified that in her 2017 interview, she suggested the department hold monthly command staff meetings, which Schmaderer began afterward. She said she missed one meeting because she was sick but had notified a deputy chief beforehand.)

Job qualifications

Schmaderer testified that he preferred his deputy chiefs to have either a master’s degree or to have attended FBI academy training. Belcastro-Gonzalez had neither.

White argued that those qualifications aren’t listed in the job description, but Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters said those are only minimum requirements.

“If that’s really a requirement, why on earth wouldn’t you tell people so that they don’t waste their time and you don’t waste their time?” White said. “The reason you don’t is it’s not really a requirement, it’s an excuse made up after the fact.”

In closing arguments, White argued that Belcastro-Gonzalez was well-respected and liked before she filed the complaint with the mayor. He said that the issues Schmaderer was citing arose after the complaint was filed and that the increase in documentation of her actions amounted to “papering her file.”

“It’s setting her up to burn her because she had gone outside that little club,” White said. “She was a woman objecting to 'good old boy' treatment of Capt. Neumann.”

Bottom line, White said: The City of Omaha and Schmaderer were embarrassed and angered by Belcastro-Gonzalez’s complaint to the mayor because it made an internal issue more widely known.

“Understand what it meant in a command situation to go outside the command, to go outside the Police Department, to have the courage to go up to the mayor in public and say, ‘It’s broken,’” White said. “For the defendants to say that you file a bombshell like that report to the mayor, that has nothing to do with how you’re perceived in the department? That’s not believable.”

Peters argued that while Belcastro-Gonzalez was an impressive captain, she didn’t “hit the high notes” needed to be promoted to deputy chief. Schmaderer's reasoning was sound, Peters said.

“These issues weren’t fake. They weren’t made up, and there’s documentation on them,” she said. “This isn’t stuff that’s made up after the fact to try to cover for retaliation.”