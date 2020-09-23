In dueling press conferences, Franklin and Kleine disagree over points in Scurlock-Gardner case

Franklin disputed Gardner's characterization that the second shot was a warning — and the grand jury charged Gardner with attempted first-degree assault on Randall. Grand jurors also charged Gardner with terroristic threats for comments he made to Scurlock.

Kleine said he was perplexed by those charges. Terroristic threats usually involve direct comments about killing someone.

Provoking or protecting himself

"It's been stated that this is a clear case of self-defense," Franklin said.

It's not — and that video of Jake Gardner walking toward Scurlock is critical, the special prosecutor said. He declined to reveal what was said.

However, Franklin pointed to a state law that says: "The use of deadly force shall not be justifiable unless the actor believes it necessary to protect himself from death ... Nor is it justifiable if the actor, with the purpose of causing death ... provoked the use of force against himself in the same encounter."

Kleine took issue not with grand jurors but with the way he said the case must have been presented to them. He said it's not provocation because Gardner walked up to Scurlock to determine who had pushed his father down.