Inmate at Omaha Correctional Center breaks staffer's nose with headbutt
A staff member at the Omaha Correctional Center suffered a broken nose while being headbutted by an inmate Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Two staff members were involved in restraining the inmate, who showed signs of being intoxicated. The inmate headbutted one of the staff members in the face, breaking the staff member’s nose. The staff member was treated at a hospital, according to the Corrections Department.

Criminal charges will be determined by the Douglas County Attorney's Office after the investigation.

The Corrections Department said Monday that its disciplinary process, which could include the loss of good time, will be applied in accordance with its regulations.

