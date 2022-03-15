Inmate dies in Lincoln hospital

An inmate incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center–Lincoln died at a Lincoln hospital Monday evening.
A cause of death has not been determined, but Nebraska Department of Correctional Services officials noted that Daniel Gondringer, 51, was being treated for a medical condition.
He was serving a sentence of 33 years and four months to life on charges from Platte County that include second degree murder, kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. His sentence began Sept. 21, 1990.
A grand jury will be charged with conducting an investigation, which happens whenever an inmate in custody dies.