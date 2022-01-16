Inmate dies in Omaha hospital after pleading guilty to setting fire that caused wife's death

A 68-year-old Douglas County Jail inmate died Friday in an Omaha hospital, just days after pleading guilty to starting a fire that led to his wife's death.

Carl Bohm of Omaha, who was found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree assault, had been hospitalized since Jan. 6 due to an ongoing medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Douglas County Jail. Bohm faced up to 70 years in prison.

On Feb. 25, 2019, Bohm started a fire at the family home near 39th Street and Himebaugh Avenue.

"I will hurt you more than you ever will know," Amanda Bohm has recounted her father saying before he flicked a lighter onto a puddle of gasoline on the garage floor.

Amanda, then an Omaha North High senior, suffered second-degree burns. Her mother, Janet Franks-Bohm, was required to have at least 30 surgeries to repair third-degree burns that covered more than 60% of her body.

Franks-Bohm died in October, and a coroner in Colorado concluded that her death was directly related to the injuries she suffered in the fire. Because of that, she is recorded in police records as one of the 32 homicides in 2021. She was 59 years old.