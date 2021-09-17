 Skip to main content
Inmate punches staffer at Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility
Inmate punches staffer at Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

A staff member at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha was seriously injured by an inmate Thursday.

The incident occurred in a classroom when the inmate crossed the room and pushed the staff member in the chest before repeatedly punching the staff member, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Staff members were eventually able to place the inmate in restraints, and the injured employee went to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand and head.

Inmates at the facility range in age from early adolescence to 21 years old, according to the facility’s website.

The incident will be investigated, and the county attorney will determine criminal prosecution. The Corrections Department disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time.

