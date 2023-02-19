A 20-year-old inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha was reported missing Sunday night.

Authorities say the facility was notified on Sunday that inmate Julian Tapia had tampered with his electronic monitor. The monitor had been removed about a mile away from the facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Tapia is serving a 8- to 21-year sentence for first- and second-degree assaults out of Buffalo County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in February 2024 and a tentative release date in 2030.

Anyone with knowledge of Tapia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol or local authorities.

Omaha's Community Corrections Center is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Inmates in community custody are allowed to participate in work, schooling and religious services without direct supervision.