Inmate returned to Omaha Community Corrections Center

  • Updated
  • 0

A 33-year-old man who was incarcerated at the Omaha Community Corrections Center and walked away from his community job is back in custody. 

Jonathan Walker-Hernandez left his job in the community Tuesday afternoon. A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said Walker-Hernandez was rearrested Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.  

Walker-Hernandez is serving 2-3 years out of Douglas County for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He had a tentative release date of Dec. 6, 2022.

Community Corrections offers the lowest level of custody in the state prison system. Inmates are allowed to work and attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

