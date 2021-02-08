Inmate sues Douglas County over broken nose, hand; she blames her 'clown shoes'

Jailed on a shoplifting charge, Omaha resident Maureen Henderson was given the standard-issue neon-orange garb at the Douglas County Jail: V-neck, pants, socks and shower shoes.

Only one problem: The shower shoes, essentially plastic slippers, were at least four sizes too big. “Circus clown-sized shoes,” her attorney said.

Henderson, 59, repeatedly requested different shoes but was told that none were available.

The slippers — nay flippers — might have been comical but for one thing: Henderson had to shuffle to the Douglas County Courthouse for a hearing in January 2020. Her hands and ankles cuffed, with a chain running from her waist to her ankle, she lumbered along a hallway.

There, on the fifth floor, one of her “greatly oversized shower shoes” got caught up in the chain, according to a lawsuit she filed. Henderson tripped and did a face plant on the hard tile floor. Unable to break her fall because of the cuffs around her wrist, Henderson broke her nose, her dentures and a bone in her hand. Blood streamed from her face.

