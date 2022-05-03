 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate walks away from Omaha correctional center

A 33-year-old man who was incarcerated at the Omaha Community Corrections Center, walked away from his community job Tuesday.

Jonathan Walker-Hernandez left his job in the community Tuesday afternoon.

Walker-Hernandez was serving 2-3 years out of Douglas County for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He had had a tentative release date of Dec. 6, 2022.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol.

Community Corrections offers the lowest level of custody in the state prison system. Inmates are allowed to work, attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

