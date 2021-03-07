Inmate with syphilis and HIV sues, says Douglas County Jail's medical provider wouldn't test him

Cody Fugett had sores, a burning sensation and trouble urinating when he entered the Douglas County Jail in April 2019.
He also had a hunch. He had been romantically active before his jail stint, so he figured that he had a sexually transmitted disease. Turns out, he had two. Syphilis. And HIV.
But they weren’t diagnosed for six months because the Douglas County Jail’s medical provider refused to administer simple tests for both diseases, according to a lawsuit Fugett filed last week in Douglas County District Court.
The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of 15 filed by inmates against Douglas County and its Nashville-based medical contractor, Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions. Among the lawsuits, an inmate said he suffered a broken hip after an altercation at the jail but was told that he wouldn’t be treated unless the bone was sticking out of his skin. Another inmate complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing and lost 64 pounds in six months. The day of his release, he collapsed on a relative’s front lawn and was rushed to a local hospital. There, doctors discovered what had ailed him during his six months in jail: advanced lung cancer. The 55-year-old man died 10 days later.
Another inmate alleged that he suffered from intense pain from an STD and told jail officials and medical personnel that he needed an STD test. It wasn’t until six months later — when he was transferred to the state prison system — that he got a test and found out that he had chlamydia.
Wellpath has yet to respond to the latest lawsuit. In other lawsuits, the medical firm has asserted that inmates did not properly alert medical officials to their conditions. On its website, the company noted that Correct Care Solutions merged with another jail health care provider in 2019 to form Wellpath. “We always put patients first and focus on providing high-quality care to an often overlooked population,” the website says. “We believe in transforming public health by delivering hope and healing to those who need it most.”
Omaha attorney Tom White alleges that Wellpath deliberately delays or denies treatment for inmates for one reason: to minimize expenses and maximize profits. Current figures weren’t available Friday, but court records indicate that the company’s contract with Douglas County was for $5.7 million in 2018. In previous filings, an attorney for Wellpath said allegations of pure profit motive aren’t true and are designed to “incite scandal.”
White wrote in the latest lawsuit: “The contract between Douglas County and (Wellpath) creates perverse incentives on the part of Wellpath. Wellpath makes more money under the contract when they refuse to provide inmates with necessary medical care.”
At the same time, White said, tests for syphilis and HIV are easy, inexpensive and incredibly important.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m baffled as to why they would cut corners on this,” he said. “I don’t know what’s in the head of the people there. One of the outcomes of their continual denials is that inmates are hugely discouraged from even trying to get medical care.”
Such was the case with Fugett, the lawsuit alleges.
According to the 16-page complaint:
On April 4, 2019, Fugett, now 33, was jailed in connection with allegations that he tampered with evidence of a crime that occurred in July 2018. Within the first couple of days, Fugett requested medical treatment for “genital sores, painful urination, inflammation, itching, burning and tenderness.”
Wellpath medical staff informed Fugett that he needed to send a “kite” — a written request for medical help. Fugett says he did so three times.
Finally, a medical staffer “allegedly gave the plaintiff a few pills of penicillin,” which can treat syphilis. But the company refused to test him for it.
“The plaintiff’s symptoms continued without treatment for a period of approximately seven months ... until November 2019,” the lawsuit says.
After Fugett got out of jail, a doctor tested him and quickly determined that he had syphilis and HIV, both of which can be deadly if untreated.
White noted that syphilis can attack the brain, causing early dementia, and even death. Notorious gangster Al Capone suffered from it before his death at age 48.
Then there’s HIV. Time is of the essence in diagnosis, White noted. With timely regimens, those infected with HIV can live long, healthy lives.
White said his client worries about the lasting effects of not getting treated.
“He’s struggling,” White said. “We just don’t know yet what the long-term medical implications are for him.”
