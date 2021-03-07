Inmate with syphilis and HIV sues, says Douglas County Jail's medical provider wouldn't test him

Cody Fugett had sores, a burning sensation and trouble urinating when he entered the Douglas County Jail in April 2019.

He also had a hunch. He had been romantically active before his jail stint, so he figured that he had a sexually transmitted disease. Turns out, he had two. Syphilis. And HIV.

But they weren’t diagnosed for six months because the Douglas County Jail’s medical provider refused to administer simple tests for both diseases, according to a lawsuit Fugett filed last week in Douglas County District Court.

The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of 15 filed by inmates against Douglas County and its Nashville-based medical contractor, Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions. Among the lawsuits, an inmate said he suffered a broken hip after an altercation at the jail but was told that he wouldn’t be treated unless the bone was sticking out of his skin. Another inmate complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing and lost 64 pounds in six months. The day of his release, he collapsed on a relative’s front lawn and was rushed to a local hospital. There, doctors discovered what had ailed him during his six months in jail: advanced lung cancer. The 55-year-old man died 10 days later.