Iowa corrections officer on leave after firing at man suspected of parole violation

Authorities have released the name of an Iowa correctional officer who shot a man who was being sought on a parole violation.

Officer Mike Brown is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation into what happened, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Friday, corrections officers with the department's high-risk unit were searching for Brandon Hines and a woman, who were being sought on warrants alleging parole violations, the department said. Shortly after 1 p.m., officers saw the pair leave a house and get into a Ford SUV near 27th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs. The officers tried to stop Hines and the woman from leaving the area.

As officers approached the Ford, the department said, Hines put the vehicle in reverse and backed into the vehicle of a corrections officer. Hines then put the SUV in drive and drove toward and struck one of the officers, the department said. Brown fired his service weapon, striking Hines.

After a pursuit, Hines was stopped in Omaha by the Nebraska State Patrol and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. He then was released and taken into custody on a Nebraska warrant.