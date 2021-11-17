 Skip to main content
Iowa man dies in two-vehicle crash just north of Fremont
Iowa man dies in two-vehicle crash just north of Fremont

A 32-year-old Iowa man died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just north of Fremont on U.S. Highway 77. 

Anthony N. Branam of Villisca was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday.  

Investigators determined that Branam was driving a Dodge van north on Highway 77 about 3:30 p.m. The van rear-ended a semitrailer truck near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road N.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The northbound lanes of Highway 77 were closed for about three hours.

  

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

