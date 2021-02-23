Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Bellevue stabbing

An Iowa man on Tuesday became the second person sentenced to life in prison for his part in a grisly Bellevue homicide.
Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines, was found guilty by a Sarpy County jury of first-degree murder in the June 29, 2018, stabbing death of Brent Quigley, 39. Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez also sentenced Davis to 18 to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and 18 to 20 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Davis and another man, Christopher J. Reagan, 48, of Omaha, fatally stabbed Quigley at his Bellevue home near 42nd and Harrison Streets. Martinez previously sentenced Reagan to 100 years to life in prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.
Reagan also was sentenced to 20 years in prison for use of a weapon to commit a felony and 20 years for conspiracy to commit a felony, with the robbery sentence to be served at the same time and the other sentence to be served afterward. An appeals court found that Reagan's sentences for the latter two convictions were excessive and Reagan will be resentenced March 3.
Authorities have said Reagan, Davis and three others wanted to steal methamphetamine and money from Quigley. The group planned to rob and pistol-whip Quigley after a woman named Alisia Cooke agreed to have sex with him for money.
Cooke told police that she went to Quigley's home but came up with a pretext to leave the bedroom and unlock the front door. Reagan and Davis entered the home and immediately started stabbing Quigley.
Bellevue police officers found Quigley lying near his front door in a pool of blood. An autopsy determined that he had been stabbed 20 times, according to court documents.
Cooke told police that she went into the bathroom when the attack began, but then returned to the living room. Quigley came out of the bedroom and headed for the front door, Cooke told police.
"Alisia (Cooke) jumps over the couch and slams the front door to keep Brent (Quigley) inside," a Bellevue police detective testified at a preliminary hearing.
Cooke, 30, of Omaha, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and awaits sentencing. Krystal R. Martin, 23, of Hawk Point, Missouri, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony, was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison.
Martin told police that she and Davis, her boyfriend, traveled to Des Moines, Chicago and Missouri after the murder. The pair were arrested in Troy, Missouri, on June 30.
Jonathan Riesgaard, 34, originally pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery. Riesgaard successfully petitioned to have his plea withdrawn and is awaiting trial.
Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272