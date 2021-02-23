Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Bellevue stabbing

An Iowa man on Tuesday became the second person sentenced to life in prison for his part in a grisly Bellevue homicide.

Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines, was found guilty by a Sarpy County jury of first-degree murder in the June 29, 2018, stabbing death of Brent Quigley, 39. Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez also sentenced Davis to 18 to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and 18 to 20 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Davis and another man, Christopher J. Reagan, 48, of Omaha, fatally stabbed Quigley at his Bellevue home near 42nd and Harrison Streets. Martinez previously sentenced Reagan to 100 years to life in prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Reagan also was sentenced to 20 years in prison for use of a weapon to commit a felony and 20 years for conspiracy to commit a felony, with the robbery sentence to be served at the same time and the other sentence to be served afterward. An appeals court found that Reagan's sentences for the latter two convictions were excessive and Reagan will be resentenced March 3.