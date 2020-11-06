Iowa man who rammed a Council Bluffs police officer cruiser is caught in Omaha

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man early Friday after a pursuit from Council Bluffs into Omaha.

The man, from Tipton, Iowa, had eluded officers earlier. Bluffs police spotted his vehicle in the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites near Horseshoe Casino and Bass Pro Drive.

One officer pulled his cruiser behind the man's vehicle. As the officer was walking up to talk to the man, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer’s cruiser.

The officer got out of the way and was not injured.

The vehicle headed west on 23rd Avenue and north on 35th Street, speeding at more than 100 mph and heading into oncoming traffic. Police said they ended the pursuit because of safety concerns.

The Omaha Police Department helicopter followed the vehicle, which continued to be driven in a reckless manner, into Omaha.

Omaha officers used stop sticks, which deflated the vehicle's tires. The man and a woman inside the vehicle got out and ran to a spot near 48th and Cuming Streets. The police helicopter helped officers take them into custody after a brief search.

The man faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of stolen property and eluding.

