Iowa State Patrol: Driver fleeing from officers is thrown from car after it rolls

A 21-year-old woman who the Iowa State Patrol said was fleeing from law enforcement was ejected from her car after she lost control of the vehicle.

Alexa Raye Prichard of Red Oak, Iowa, was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center after the Thursday evening crash. She remained in critical condition Friday.

The patrol said Prichard was headed west on northbound Interstate 29 near Council Bluffs around 9:35 p.m. when the 2010 Mazda MZ6 she was driving entered the north ditch and rolled several times.

Prichard was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.