Iowa woman dies when her truck strikes rear of semi in construction zone

An Iowa woman died Wednesday when her pickup truck collided with the rear of a semi trailer-truck in a construction zone on I-80.

Callie Rose Lisa Derflinger, 35, of Johnston, Iowa, was killed, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver of the semi, Stanley D. Rottinghaus, 56, of Waterloo, Iowa, was not injured.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Avoca exit, according to the State Patrol.

According to the Patrol, Derflinger was driving a Ford F150 and was behind Rottinghaus' semi as both vehicles entered a 55-mph construction zone. The State Patrol says it's not clear why her truck struck the semi.

The crash remains under investigation.

