 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa woman dies when her truck strikes rear of semi in construction zone
0 comments

Iowa woman dies when her truck strikes rear of semi in construction zone

An Iowa woman died Wednesday when her pickup truck collided with the rear of a semi trailer-truck in a construction zone on I-80.

Callie Rose Lisa Derflinger, 35, of Johnston, Iowa, was killed, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver of the semi, Stanley D. Rottinghaus, 56, of Waterloo, Iowa, was not injured.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Avoca exit, according to the State Patrol.

According to the Patrol, Derflinger was driving a Ford F150 and was behind Rottinghaus' semi as both vehicles entered a 55-mph construction zone. The State Patrol says it's not clear why her truck struck the semi.

The crash remains under investigation.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert