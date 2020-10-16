Is Nikko Jenkins too mentally ill to be executed? Lawyer says so; prosecutors aren't sure

The law in question also covers defendants who are preparing for trial. In those cases, defendants are sent to the Lincoln Regional Center until they can be made competent to stand trial.

Kleine further questioned whether it was prudent for a judge to even consider a motion to stay an execution that has yet to be scheduled.

“It’s not ripe yet,” he said. “I don’t know that there is anyone who is set for an execution, let alone Jenkins. There’s a number of people who are in a state of limbo with regard to death row.”

One reason: The state doesn’t have the lethal injection drugs needed to carry out an execution, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Late last year, corrections officials acknowledged that the department’s supply of lethal injection drugs had expired after the August 2018 execution of Carey Dean Moore. Officials also acknowledged that they had yet to seek replacement drugs.

The state has a long and sordid history of attempting to obtain execution drugs — a process made difficult by pharmaceutical companies not wanting to deal with consumer backlash for providing so-called death drugs.