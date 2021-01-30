'It seemed so fast': Man shot 10 times recalls Bellevue Sonic attack

Days before the attack, he was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, accused of charging $57 to another person’s Sonic app.

Silva is next scheduled to appear in court in March.

Gerner said he didn’t recognize Silva, who had been at the Sonic earlier in the week.

After he was taken outside, Gerner remembers being in an ambulance for a few minutes, then waking up at the Nebraska Medical Center.

He spent two weeks there and underwent multiple surgeries to repair his arms and legs. A vein was taken from Gerner’s leg and and put in his right arm, skin from his leg was transplanted to his right arm and his multiple broken bones were set or pinned back together.

He then spent another two weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha before going home Dec. 23.

Gerner is still doing outpatient therapy three days a week. He is walking and driving on his own.

“I’ve got a ways to go as far as fine motor skills go with my hands, but overall, I’m doing really well, and I am very grateful to be alive,” he said. “I really feel like I was watched over by an angel.”

He’s also working at Sonic again.