It's porch pirate season Omaha, tips from police to keep your holiday goodies safe

The arrests of two men suspected of stealing packages from people's porches led Omaha police to offer tips for thwarting porch pirates.

"This time of year, opportunistic thieves are busy making quick work of easy targets," said Officer Joe Nickerson, a department spokesman.

Thursday night, Omaha and La Vista police officers arrested two men on suspicion of theft after someone called 911 to report suspicious activity.

Officers encountered the two men, ages 24 and 29, near 110th and Harrison Streets. They were in a stolen vehicle that contained packages that had been stolen from several homes, Omaha police said.

The men were booked on several counts, including theft by unlawful taking, drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and unlawful occupancy.

Police said package thefts from porches increase from October to January. They offered these prevention tips: