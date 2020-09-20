Jake Gardner, 'shook up' by indictment in James Scurlock's death, kills himself

After his announcement of charges, Franklin could be heard talking to Dornan outside the Douglas County Courthouse, apparently trying to make arrangements to have Gardner turn himself in.

Dornan said that was the right call — that raging wildfires had forced Gardner to evacuate the Northern California area where he had been living since the shooting. His attorneys were struggling to find an airport from which he could depart until Gardner made it to the Portland area.

Questions and criticism mounted as the week wore on and Gardner remained free.

Franklin, a retired assistant U.S. attorney, later told others that he was accustomed to the federal system in which defendants (especially white-collar ones) are often allowed to turn themselves in after an indictment is issued. In Omaha-area cases, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force typically finds and arranges for the arrests of those sought on warrants. The task force just did so in a double homicide case, securing the arrest of a suspect in Texas.

In a Twitter thread Wednesday night, Wayne questioned what was going on.