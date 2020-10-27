Jake Gardner's death certificate confirms that the Omaha bar owner killed himself

That night, Jake Gardner, his father, David Gardner, and others gathered with weapons inside The Hive. Franklin suggested that they were hoping that looters would break into their bars so they could "light them up."

After a group of people, including Scurlock, hurled objects at the front of the bar, no one entered. Jake Gardner, his father and a bouncer went outside, apparently unaware of who had vandalized the windows.

Out of hundreds of people who were streaming downtown Omaha streets, four became involved in a confrontation: Jake and David Gardner and Scurlock and his friend, Tucker Randall.

Once outside, David Gardner, 69, twice shoved another young man who was filming someone vandalizing down the block from The Hive. At that, Randall sprinted half a block and shoved David Gardner to the ground. Jake Gardner went to check on his dad and confronted Scurlock and others who were not with Scurlock. Gardner reached out and touched a man next to Scurlock, telling them to "just keep (expletive) moving" if they weren't responsible for pushing his dad down.