Jake Gardner's family wants grand jury transcript released, says prosecutor had an agenda

The family wrote that David Gardner, 69, weighed 140 pounds at the time of the fatal encounter and was undergoing a second round of chemotherapy.

That evening, the Gardners and others gathered with weapons inside The Hive, one of Jake Gardner’s two adjacent bars in the Old Market. Franklin suggested that they were hoping that looters would break into the bars so they could “light them up.”

The Gardner family disputes that Gardner used that phrase.

During the confrontation outside the bar, Gardner fired what he called two warning shots. Franklin disputed the notion that the shots were warning shots — and the grand jury charged Gardner with attempted first-degree assault.

The family’s statement said Gardner fired only one warning shot.

“He was armed with a handgun, and a shotgun containing non lethal ammunition as was his right” under the law, the statement said.

Gardner’s business was his life and livelihood, his family said.